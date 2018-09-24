Princess Charlotte is Prince William's mini-me in new photos The little girl acted as a bridesmaid at her godmother Sophie Carter's wedding last weekend

Princess Charlotte is growing up to look more and more like her dad Prince William by the day. New photos taken at the weekend show just how much of a mini-me the little girl is. Charlotte was attending her godmother Sophie Carter's wedding in Norfolk in her role as a bridesmaid, and the few photos that have emerged show the uncanny resemblance between three-year-old Charlotte and her father when he was a child.

The pair have the same strong brow, cute button nose, slender lip shape and adorable chubby cheeks. Charlotte was pictured looking full of concentration as she carried out her bridesmaid duties and clutched onto her mum Kate's bag as they posed for photos. Meanwhile, big brother Prince George, who was a pageboy, larked about outside the church, marching and swinging his arms like a soldier.

The pair have the same strong brow and cute button nose

The Cambridges were attending the wedding of Kate's friend Sophie and Robert Snuggs at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk. While George and Charlotte made up the young bridal party, Kate also seemed to have an unofficial role on the day, making sure all the girls and boys were on their best behaviour. The Duchess also matched the bridal party in a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat, as well as coordinating with the groom.

MORE: All the sweet photos from the Cambridges' wedding day out

They also have the same adorable chubby cheeks

Sophie and Kate have been close pals for many years and have been spotted attending Wimbledon and Sandringham church services together in the past. The bride is godmother to Princess Charlotte, and very close with the royals. She used to date Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince William's close friend, who is also a godfather to Princess Charlotte.

MORE: The Queen' favourite dish has been revealed - and it's very exotic!

George and Charlotte's cutest moments together:

Loading the player...

William and Kate, both 36, have worked hard to ensure their three children have as normal a childhood as possible, but this year the young royals have delighted fans with a few high-profile appearances. George and Charlotte attended a charity polo match with their mum Kate in June, where they cheered on dad William. They also celebrated the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour and had notable roles as pageboy and bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May. The Cambridges were last seen as a family-of-five in July at Prince Louis' christening.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.