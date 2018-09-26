Princess Eugenie pays sweet tribute to sister Princess Beatrice as wedding date nears She's bursting with pride!

All eyes will be on Princess Eugenie when she walks down the aisle in just over two weeks, but for now, the royal bride-to-be has chosen to shine the spotlight on her older sister Princess Beatrice. Eugenie has taken to Instagram to praise her sibling for her charity work, revealing that Beatrice and their friend Holly Branson – Richard Branson's daughter – recently visited two pupil referral units.

As founders of Big Change charity, Beatrice and Holly met children who have been excluded from mainstream education, but who are being given the chance to thrive in a new environment, where their teachers have undertaken specialist training.

Eugenie praised her sister Beatrice's charity work

Eugenie shared Beatrice's words on Instagram, writing: "I believe that in The Difference, Kiran Gill, and her team, have developed a programme that will develop specialist leaders to work with our most vulnerable students. The number of exclusions in the UK continues to rise year on year – at an alarming rate. Thousands of pupils are getting lost in a system that is not equipped to identify issues early enough to mitigate the extreme action of exclusion.

MORE: Kate announces maternity leave is coming to an end

"Some of the children we met at Hawkswood were as young as six years old and have already been excluded from mainstream education, often due to mental health issues, unsafe and stressful home lives or learning difficulties for which they should instead be supported. It was incredible to see them thrive in an environment where their teachers had undertaken specialist training, both at the primary centre and the secondary centre Burnside, Waltham Forest.

Beatrice and Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond:

Loading the player...

"The Difference believe that recruiting the best teachers to work with these vulnerable children, and increasing specialised knowledge among the whole teaching workforce, is key to rewriting the story of worsening exclusion and poor outcomes for excluded pupils."

MORE: Prince William makes rare comment about baby Louis

Eugenie opened her Instagram account in March, two months after announcing her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. And while the Princess has racked up over 325,000 followers with her exciting updates and sweet childhood throwbacks, her sister Beatrice has chosen to keep her account private. There's no doubt that her most popular Instagram post is yet to come; Eugenie is due to marry Jack on 12 October and fans are hoping she'll be sharing at least one photo. Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, will act as maid of honour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.