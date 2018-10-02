Lady Kitty Spencer is following Prince Harry and Meghan to Australia - find out why Fancy that!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only ones who will be welcomed to Australia later this month. It has been revealed that Prince Harry's cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, will also be heading Down Under to take part in Channel Seven's annual Telethon on 21 October. However, it seems unlikely that the family members will enjoy a catch up as Harry and Meghan will busy touring Sydney, while Lady Kitty will be based in Perth. Last week, the 27-year-old niece of Princess Diana told her Instagram fans: "Here's a new kitty in town! Fat Cat is the adorable mascot for @telethon7, the television fundraiser helping sick children across the globe."

Lady Kitty Spencer will be in Perth later this month

She added: "In October, I'll be joining him in Perth, Western Australia for this extraordinary 26-hour live television charity event. Thank you to Stage and Screen Australia for flying me to Perth to help change the lives of children. #telethon7." It has since been reported that Lady Kitty will also host a tea party for the occasion, which will be held at the Parmelia Hilton. The fashion model was a guest t last year's telethon where she showed her support charity Youth Focus. "I love the philanthropic work that I do, and particularly the fact that the charities that I'm involved with all focus on the next generation in different ways, from support for military families, to youth homelessness or children's rights and education," she said via The West Australian. "Their common link is that they look ahead by protecting and nurturing children."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan will be in Sydney for the Invictus Games, which takes place from October 17-27. During their time in Australia, the royal couple have planned visits across east coast, as well as short trips to, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The focus of their royal tour is on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. Through their work with the Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan will once again show how they are supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women.

