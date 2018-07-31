Lady Kitty Spencer holidays at £3,000 a night hotel in Portofino The model couldn't resist sharing photos from her getaway on Instagram

Lady Kitty Spencer has chosen to stay at a popular celebrity and royal haunt for her visit to Portofino. The model, who touched down in Italy on Monday, is staying at the Belmond Hotel Splendido, a five-star hotel that has previously played host to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Rod Stewart and more – and costs around £3,000 per night.

Located close to the beach, this luxury hotel offers panoramic sea views from its idyllic hillside base, and has an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa. Lady Kitty already seems enchanted by both the hotel and Portofino, sharing a series of snaps with the caption: "Paradise." The Dolce & Gabbana model also shared a selfie with a colourful shell, simply writing: "Portofino".

Lady Kitty Spencer is on holiday in Portofino

The hotel where Kitty is staying is exclusive and extravagant, costing around £2,900 per night for a deluxe junior suite with a balcony and sea views. Meanwhile, the exclusive suite, which spans 592 ft² and has its own terrace and balcony, costs around £4,675 for one night.

MORE: Liam Payne heads to Lake Como with Lady Kitty Spencer after Cheryl split

However, visitors on more of a budget could book a stay in one of the double rooms with garden views for around £1,000 per night – although they will miss out on the breath-taking vista across Portofino.

The model described the Italian village as "paradise"

While she may well not want to leave the comfort of her luxurious hotel, there is plenty to keep Kitty entertained during her trip to the small fishing village, located on the Italian Riviera. The 27-year-old could take a trip by ferry to see the tiny bay of San Fruttuoso, home to a Benedictine abbey that dates back to the 8th century. She could also indulge in authentic Italian cuisine at the local restaurants, sampling fresh seafood and pasta dishes by the harbour.

STORY: See where the European royals are spending their summer holidays

It is only three weeks since Lady Kitty was last in Italy, this time visiting Lake Como, where she modelled in Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham. Kitty also enjoyed a performance from former One Direction star Liam Payne at a party hosted by the brand at a picturesque 16th century Italian Palazzo.

Loading the player...

Discover five ways to travel like a celebrity