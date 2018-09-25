The surprising way Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry travelled to their most recent engagement The most down-to-earth of royals…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a fun day out at Loughborough University on Monday to attend the Coach Core Awards – and they travelled there in a very surprising way, too! The royal couple opted to take a public train to their public engagement, and were even spotted by some commuters as they went about their daily journey. One posted a video of Meghan and Harry walking across the platform with their security, writing, "Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today ‪#LoughboroughToLeicester."

This isn't the only time members of the royal family have used public transport – back in 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attempted to go incognito at Kings Cross train station as they returned from a private trip to Norfolk. Of course, the Queen also uses the luxurious royal train to get around on a few rare occasions throughout the year – Meghan joined her on board for a trip to Cheshire in June.

The royal couple met more than 200 young Coach Core apprentices on Monday afternoon. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people. Paula Radcliffe, British tennis star Laura Robson and England netballer Eboni Beckford-Chambers were also some of the sporting aces who took part in the full day of sports training and mentoring before the awards ceremony.

Harry and Meghan even went head to head in a game of 'Duke vs Duchess', teaming up with the apprentices in a netball shoot-out. It was a win for competitive Harry but there was clearly no love lost between the newlyweds, who shared a sweet embrace after the game.

The royal couple later attended the Coach Core Awards where they joined graduates, new joiners and other apprentices to celebrate their achievements in categories including Community Outreach Project of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Educator of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.