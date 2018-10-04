Jack Brooksbank enjoys solo night out ahead of royal wedding – see the pictures Not long to go now!

Princess Eugenie's fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, enjoyed a solo night out on Wednesday night – just over a week before his royal wedding on Friday 12 October. Looking happy and relaxed, the 31-year-old didn't seem at all fazed by his upcoming nuptials as he attended the launch of Harry's Bar in James Street, London. Princess Eugenie wasn't thought to be in attendance at the event, which was also attended by the likes of Jenni Falconer and Nicola Roberts.

Image: Getty

Jack's career has spanned throughout the hospitality industry, so it's thought he was perhaps at the party on behalf of work or to support a friend or colleague. Years ago, he helped run London's Mahiki nightclub, and he now works for tequila brand Casamigos. He happily posed for some rare photos at the bash – which was one of his last nights out as a single man!

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride grew up. And just like their cousins Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps. They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

Image: Rex/Shutterstock

It was recently revealed that the ceremony will be televised on ITV, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford also presenting a This Morning special entitled This Morning at the Royal Wedding. After the 11am ceremony, Eamonn and Ruth will share comments, discussion and reflection on the events of the morning. They will also be joined by guests, commentators and experts. Later on Friday evening at 8pm, ITV will broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration.

