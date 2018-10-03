Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have their own wedding hashtag! Find out what it is It's less than two weeks until their big day…

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank will celebrate their royal wedding on Friday 12 October – and royal watchers are so excited for the upcoming event that they've given the nuptials its own hashtag. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding was held just in May, fans are referring to Eugenie and Jack's big day as #RoyalWedding2 – so as not to get confused with previous coverage. Exciting! It was recently revealed that the ceremony will be televised on ITV, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford also presenting a This Morning special entitled This Morning at the Royal Wedding.

Eugenie and her fiancé Jack will marry on 12 October

It's certainly been an exciting year for the royal family, with the arrival of Prince George, Meghan and Harry's wedding and Prince Charles' upcoming 70th birthday, too – and Eugenie and Jack's nuptials will be no exception. Live coverage of the ceremony will begin at 11am, and viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

After the ceremony, Eamonn and Ruth will share comments, discussion and reflection on the events of the morning. They will also be joined by guests, commentators and experts. Later on Friday evening at 8pm, ITV will broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration.

The royal family will be out in force for the big day

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride grew up. And just like their cousins Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps. They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

