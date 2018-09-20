Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding guests start receiving their invites Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry in Windsor on 12 October

It's the second biggest royal wedding of the year, so it's no wonder the final preparations have been put in place. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who announced their engagement in January, have sent out their wedding invitations to the members of the public who will be stationed outside the grounds. One of the guests took to Twitter to share a picture of the coveted invite, which reads: "I am delighted to enclose your Entry Cards for attendance in the precincts of Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October 2018 to celebrate the marriage of HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry in Windsor next month

Eugenie, 28, will marry Jack next month in Windsor, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in May this year. The star-studded guest list includes singers Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, and 1,200 guests will be given access to the grounds of Windsor Castle. According to The Sunday Times, the celebrations will continue with a post-wedding lunch hosted by Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen. This will be held at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. The following day, it is thought that guests will also be treated to an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm Bentleys Entertainment.

An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash. Meanwhile, details of Eugenie's bridal party won't be revealed until nearer the day, although it has been reported that Princess Charlotte, three, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy will all act as bridesmaids. It's also hugely likely that Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, has been asked to be maid of honour.

