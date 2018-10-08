Sarah Ferguson reveals exciting news ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding The mother-of-two is making a big difference to the world through her charity projects

Soon-to-be mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson is getting ready for her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday 12 October, but ahead of the special day, the doting mum has announced some big news of her own. Sarah took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she will be launching a Street Child appeal for Indonesia. Street Child is a charity very close to Sarah's heart, and she said: "As a mother, I have found the stories and scenes of children affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia utterly heartbreaking. They need our help. That’s why we are launching a special appeal - please support it if you can https://www.street-child.co.uk/."

Sarah Ferguson is launching a Street Child appeal for Indonesia

Both Eugenie and her elder sister Princess Beatrice are following in their parents' footsteps when it comes to charity work, and recently Sarah announced that they will become ambassadors for her newly merged charity Children in Crisis with Street Child UK. Sarah has long been passionate about helping others and recently praised her work with Children in Crisis for helping to save her life. "It [Children in Crisis] has probably saved my life, too, by giving me purpose through hard times. As my grandmother always said, 'when you feel bad about yourself, go out there and do something for somebody else,'" she reflected.

Sarah is known for her incredible charity work and humanitarian work, and it was recently revealed that she had helped the parents of a girl who died after an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger sandwich. Sarah met Nadim and Tanya Edna-Laperouse during a flight back to Britain from France, where the grieving couple were bringing their daughter Natasha's body back home. Sarah spoke about the encounter to The Evening Standard, recalling seeing the parents and noticing how unhappy they were. Sarah then went over to them and found out what had happened, and later was a massive support to them after their encounter.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice are following in Sarah's charitable footsteps

"I didn’t really know how on earth I could help them, except by listening, which is sometimes enough," Sarah explained. "I said: 'All I can do is always be here for you.' I said: ‘What did she love?’ I was trying to make them talk about her extraordinary [life]." She continued: "As I left, I took one of my bracelets off and gave it to Tanya. She still wears it. I try to put myself in [other] people's shoes, and I wouldn't want to be Tanya and Nadim."

