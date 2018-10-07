This member of the royal family will be absent from Princess Eugenie's wedding Prince Charles will be attending his niece's wedding alone

On Friday 12 October, the second royal wedding of the year is set to take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot. And while we can expect to see many members of the royal family in attendance, including Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Beatrice, there will be one person noticeably absent – and that's the Duchess of Cornwall. Proud uncle Prince Charles will attend Eugenie's special day alone, HELLO! can confirm. A royal source said: "The Duchess has a long-standing engagement and didn’t want to let anyone down."

Camilla Parker-Bowles will not be at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

All eyes will be on the bride on her special day, with Erdem tipped as the most likely fashion designer to create Eugenie's gown. Beatrice is set to play a starring role in her sister's wedding too as maid-of-honour, while it is likely that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also make up the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid, alongside Robbie Williams' eldest daughter Teddy. Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer, Eugenie and Beatrice's bond was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sister: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride."

MORE: The famous singer that will be performing at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

Eugenie and Jack are getting married on 12 October

READ: Princess Eugenie shares special moment with Beatrice ahead of wedding

The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals. It was recently revealed that Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be a two-day affair. The Queen is hosting a reception in the afternoon of Friday 12 October after the church ceremony, after which a dinner will be held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

Loading the player...

Everything we know so far about Princess Eugenie's wedding

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.