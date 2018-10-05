Princess Eugenie shares special moment with sister Beatrice before royal wedding There's only a week to go!

Princess Eugenie has given fans a taste of what to expect on her royal wedding day after showing the "sisterly love" she shares with big sister Princess Beatrice. The bride-to-be, who has asked Beatrice to be maid-of-honour on her big day, posted a sweet throwback snap of when she and her sister acted as bridesmaids as young children.

Prince Andrew's daughters both donned lace gowns and floral crowns to serve as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny, Alison Wardley, to bodyguard Ben Dady in 1993. And Eugenie was clearly feeling in a reflective mood ahead of her own wedding as she posted the old photograph of herself and Beatrice on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of when herself and Princess Beatrice were bridesmaids

We're sure to see more of the pair's sisterly bond at the royal wedding on 12 October, as Princess Beatrice will be on hand as Eugenie's maid-of-honour, ensuring she looks her best as she walks down the aisle and helping to organise her bridal party, which reportedly includes Prince George and Princess Charlotte alongside Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy.

Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer, Eugenie and Beatrice's bond was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sister: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals.

The sisters share a strong bond

It was confirmed earlier this week that the royal wedding will be televised on ITV, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford also presenting a This Morning special entitled This Morning at the Royal Wedding. Live coverage of the ceremony will begin at 11am, and viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride grew up. And just like cousin Prince Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps. They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

