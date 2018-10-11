Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to break tradition with this royal wedding detail The royal family are in a treat!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding reception sounds like it will be quite the celebration! The couple are set to host a two-day party in Windsor on Friday and Saturday, and there’s one part the groom has been particularly involved with – the drinks.

As European Brand Manager for Casamigos Tequila, the brand founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, Jack knows a thing or two about drinks, and has commented on the drinks set to be served to the royal family and other prestigious guests at their nuptials.

Jack Brooksbank has been in charge of choosing drinks for the royal wedding

The 29-year-old said that he “is in charge of choosing drinks” and confirmed that a selection of bespoke Casamigos cocktails have been created for the event and will be served to guests throughout the wedding weekend. Although details are yet to be confirmed about exactly what tequila cocktails the guests will drink, example recipes on the brand’s website include margaritas, bellinis and even Casa Rosé, which adds a shot of tequila and rose liqueur to a glass of rosé wine.

The tipples are a stark contrast to the Pol Roger champagne that was served at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May, although we’re sure champagne and wine will also be on offer for guests to raise a toast to the newlyweds.

The couple will serve tequila cocktails at the royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack have also opted to break tradition with their wedding cake, opting for an autumnal red velvet and chocolate confection instead of customary iced fruit cake. The couple have asked Sophie Cabot to make their five-tier cake, which consists of three tiers of red velvet and two of chocolate sponge cake covered with butter cream, white icing, and decorated with sugar work with an autumnal theme.

After a number of meetings with the couple to finalise the design, the professional baker began working on the cake in July, creating detailed sugar flowers and foliage, from ivy and acorns to white flowers and maple leaves, which will decorate the cake.

