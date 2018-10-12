Did you notice Kate Middleton's nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding? Prince George and Princess Charlotte had starring roles at the royal wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the youngsters who made up Princess Eugenie's bridal party, and fans were left impressed by their impeccable behaviour. The children were as good as gold, waiting patiently at the entrance of St George's Chapel in Windsor for the bride and father-of-the-bride to arrive.

But discreetly making sure that the young bridesmaids and pageboys were on their best behaviour was the Cambridges' nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Footage from This Morning at the Royal Wedding shows Maria handing the children their mini bouquets and telling them where to stand in the aisle.

Princess Eugenie's bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel:

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy stood at the front of the party with pageboy Louis de Givenchy, followed by Maud Windsor – Princess Eugenie's goddaughter – and Isla Phillips and Mia Tindall. Completing the group at the back were Prince George and Princess Charlotte and their cousin Savannah Phillips. Peter and Autumn Phillips' eldest daughter Savannah was her usual lively self, entertaining her cousin George with her cheeky antics. The little girl was seen pulling faces and mimicking the trumpets as the group waited to walk down the aisle.

Maria directs Princess Charlotte to her place

This was George and Charlotte's third time acting as a pageboy and bridesmaid this year. The first time was at Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May, when nanny Maria was also on hand to help with the youngsters. And in September, George, five, and Charlotte, three, also took part in the wedding of Kate's friend, Sophie Carter.

The royal nanny also handed the children their bouquets

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate's youngest child, baby Prince Louis, was too young to attend. Louis was most likely with another nanny or his maternal grandmother Carole Middleton. Zara and Mike Tindall's baby daughter Lena, the younger sister of Mia, will also have been cared for by a nanny at Windsor while her parents enjoyed the wedding.

