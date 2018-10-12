Watch the moment Prince George sings God Save the Queen - VIDEO This is just too cute!

Princess Eugenie's wedding had many highlights, including her arrival, the vows, the first kiss and the mass of royal and celebrity guests in attendance. But it was her bridal party that really stole the show, and one moment stood out in particular! Prince George, five, who is often quite shy and reserved during public appearances in contrast to Princess Charlotte, was seen mouthing the words to God Save the Queen as he walked behind his cousin on her wedding day as a pageboy. George was joined by fellow pageboy Olivier De Givenchy, and bridesmaids Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Theodora Williams, Maud Windsor and his sister Charlotte. The adorable moment is featured in a video available on the Royal Family's official Twitter acount, aww!

Prince George mouthed the words to God Save the Queen

George looked like he had a wonderful time undertaking his pageboy duties, and was reunited with his good friend, cousin Savannah. As ever, the eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips pulled out all the stops to entertain George, and was seen pulling faces and mimicking the trumpets, much to his delight, as they waited in line to walk down the aisle with the bride. And when he did finally see Eugenie in her gown, George adorably clasped his hand over his mouth.

This was George's third time acting as pageboy this year. In September, he played a special role in the wedding of his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge's best friend's Sophie Carter's wedding. Joined by his sister Charlotte, George looked adorable in another Amaia Kids outfit – the same designer used by Eugenie for her young bridesmaids and pageboys. And of course in May, George was pageboy for the first time in 2018 at his uncle Prince Harry's wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.

While Prince Louis was too young to attend the special day, George's proud parents William and Kate looked on with pride as their two eldest children took part in the wedding. The royal couple delighted fans too, by showing a rare public display of affection as they were spotted holding hands in the chapel.

