These two adorable young royals missed the Eugenie's wedding - find out why! Where were these two little royals?

Although Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed most of the royal family to their wedding on Friday, there were three members of the royal family noticeably missing. While Camilla had already confirmed that she was unable to attend the wedding due to a prior commitment, royal fans also noticed that Prince William and Kate's six-month-old son, Prince Louis, was absent from the day, along with Zara and Mike Tindall's baby daughter, Lena.

Little Louis didn't attend the wedding

The two baby royals were likely to have missed the special occasion on account of their very young age, in case they grew fussy during the one-hour-long ceremony. Since the Cambridges' nanny, Maria Borrallo, was spotted helping out with the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were a pageboy and a bridesmaid at the wedding respectively, who was taking care of the two babies? It is thought that Prince Louis may have been left with his grandmother, Carole Middleton, or with a member of the Windsor castle staff. Baby Lena, who is just three-months-old, is likely to also be at Windsor and being taken cared for by a members of staff to be close to his parents.

READ: Zara Tindall shows first glimpse of baby Lena in stunning new photos - take a look here

Loading the player...

So when will we next see Prince Louis at an official event? According our HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, the royal might next be seen around Christmas. Speaking in HELLO!'s Royal Watch Facebook Live, she said: "There are no big family outings that we're aware of in the next few months, no Trooping the Colour, nothing like that. We often see them around Christmas, the family quite often send out a Christmas card or there's some sort of image of them and I think we'd all like to see the Cambridges as a family of five. Perhaps wearing some festive jumpers!"

READ: 19 best moments from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.