Congratulations are in order for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kensington Palace has announced that the couple are expecting their first child in a joyous statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Meghan is thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant, and the couple shared their news with family at the royal wedding on Friday - the Queen, Duke is Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted for the couple".

A Kensington Palace spokesman said Meghan's mother is thrilled with the news: "Ms Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

The pair recently touched down in Australia to embark on their first overseas tour together, and are expected to go ahead with their planned engagements.

Ever since Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, tied the knot in May, the couple have been surrounded by pregnancy rumours. Four months after their Windsor wedding, TV psychic Sally Morgan predicted that a baby announcement would be made by the end of the year. Before the nuptials, Sally had also correctly guessed that Prince Charles would walk Meghan down the aisle, and not her mum.

It's clear that Harry and Meghan have always wanted to start a family together. A couple of months before their wedding, the Duchess spoke to a husband-and-wife team who own Shnuggle, a company that makes innovative baby products, during a trip to Northern Ireland. As she inspected a changing mat, a Moses basket and a baby bath, Meghan said: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."

Sinead Murphy, who founded the company with her husband Adam, later added: "They seemed very engaged with the products. Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephews [Prince George and Prince Louis] or niece [Princess Charlotte]. As soon as he saw the bum bump [which stops the baby slipping down] he understood immediately. He said, 'Oh, non-slip.'"

During a trip to Dublin, Harry was also asked by one well-wisher if he would like to have five children. Elaine Adam-Stewart asked: "My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children – when are you and Meghan going to get going?" Harry cheekily replied: "Five children? Too many." Congratulations to the happy couple!

