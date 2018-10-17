Prince Charles just made a surprising announcement ahead of his 70th birthday Exciting!

Prince Charles has revealed he has taken on a very surprising new role ahead of his landmark 70th birthday – a magazine editorship! The Prince of Wales will guest edit a special edition of Country Life magazine, which will be published on his birthday November 14, it's been revealed. Charles' version of the magazine will reflect his passion for the countryside, as well as features on Clarence House, Highgrove Gardens, his Scottish estate Dumfries House and Countryside Champions, whose contribution to rural life the prince has chosen to celebrate. And, he's even commissioned wife Camilla to write for the magazine.

As editor, Charles has commissioned wife Camilla to write for the magazine

The Duchess of Cornwall has written about her support for the Medical Detection Dogs charity, and a British actress friend of Charles and Camilla will reportedly be interviewed about her illustrious career. We wonder who it is! The Prince has also put together his own fashion piece for the magazine, choosing to feature two of his favourite tailors.

MORE: Duchess Meghan opens up about pregnancy symptoms

Loading the player...

Paula Lester, the magazine's managing and features editor, said: "It really is him doing it. It comes from his heart and shows what a passionate champion of the countryside he is and this really shines through in the pages." This isn't Charles' first time writing for the magazine – he first edited Country Life in 2013 to mark his 65th birthday. Since then, he has marked every birthday by writing an editorial for the publication about the countryside.

MORE: Princess Eugenie releases new wedding photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

It's certainly been an exciting week for Charles, since he watched niece Princess Eugenie marry her now-husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday, where he also received the exciting news that son Prince Harry is expecting his first baby with wife Meghan. On Tuesday, he revealed how he had been celebrating the joyful announcement, during a visit to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Aberdeenshire. While sampling a a 30-year-old malt,he was asked if he had toasted becoming a grandfather again. "Oh yes, absolutely. Several times, thank you," he laughed.