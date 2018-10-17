Meghan Markle opens up about pregnancy symptoms - details We're not surprised she's a bit tired

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out for the first time about the symptoms she's feeling with her first pregnancy, revealing she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. Meghan, who, with her husband Prince Harry, is embarking on her first full-scale official royal tour, told a fellow mother on Wednesday that so far she is “running on adrenaline”.

As HELLO! reported previously, Meghan and Harry announced their wonderful news on Monday, shortly after the pair touched down in Sydney for the start of their exciting tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," a statement from Kensington Palace announced. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

And as Meghan chatted with Emily Carroll, 33, mother to 13-month-old Ruby and a member of a farming family in Dubbo who hosted the Duke and Duchess for tea this afternoon, she revealed some details about her first pregnancy. "They both had a little tickle with her [Ruby]," Mrs Carroll said. "She’s normally in bed at 10.30am but we had to stay up for this. She’s done so well.

The pair cooed over little Ruby, 13 months

"Meghan told me that she’s feeling pretty good so far, which is great, and that she’s running on adrenaline. She said they’re doing 76 engagements in 16 days, with maybe one rest in the middle. She’s made for this royal business, isn’t she?” She added: "They’re both great with kids."

In addition to chatting about parenthood, Meghan also brought a cake for her visit, insiting that even royalty shouldn't turn up for tea emptyhanded. And even more impressive, the banana cake she took with her was homemade - baked at Admiralty House the night before. No wonder she's feeling a bit tired!

Meghan Markle does farm chores in Dubbo

"She said if you go to someone’s house you always bring something, so she did," Benita Woodley, 20, revealed. "She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas."

