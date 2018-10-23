See Prince Harry's amazing response to palace aides when told to end conversation with military widow Prince Harry refused to leave the conversation following his Sydney Harbour Bridge climb

The Duke of Sussex was left rather unimpressed when his royal aides tried to hurry him along during an important conversation with a serviceman's widow. On Friday, Prince Harry was joined by Invictus ambassador Gwen Cherne on the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb in which they talked about grief and loss. Ms Cherne, whose husband served in Cambodia, Afghanistan and Iraq and took his own life in February this year, shared a hug with Harry before they were interrupted. "He stopped and said, 'I'm in a middle of a conversation, and I'm not going to leave this,'" she told People.

Prince Harry with Invictus ambassador Gwen Cherne

"We were talking about my story and mental health and how difficult it is still, in our society, to talk about grief and loss and suicide," she added. "And how important things like the Invictus Games are to shedding light on, and allowing people to start to have these conversations that are great to have." Speaking about the subject being close to Harry's heart, the by Invictus ambassador explained: "I think they (Harry and Meghan) provide this beacon of hope and light for so many. They're touching, they're shining that interest on the Games, and that shines light their service and that shines light on the sacrifices their families make."

She continued: "I was humbled by the opportunity to spend that time with him and grateful for all he his doing given his place in the world." Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who is expecting their first child together, are currently in the middle of their 16-day royal tour. They touched down on the island of Fiji on Tuesday, where they were greeted by a guard of honour at Suva airport. The couple then attended a black tie reception, hosted by the president of Fiji Jioji Konrote, at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

