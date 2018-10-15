The Queen's special present to father-to-be Prince Harry ahead of royal tour The royal couple are set to embark on their royal tour on Tuesday

Before the Duke of Sussex embarks on his first overseas tour with his wife Meghan, the 34-year-old royal has been made a personal aide-de-camp to the Queen. The new honorary position comes with duties which include representing the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament or representing her at memorial services. On Monday, the Court Circular wrote: "The Queen has been pleased to appoint The Duke of Sussex as a Personal Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty with effect from 13th October, 2018."

Prince Harry has been made a personal aide-de-camp to The Queen

The role is usually given to a senior military officer. Other aides-de-camp are Prince Philip, the Duke of Kent, Prince Charles, Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Cambridge. The news of the appointment comes hours before Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they were expecting their first child together in Spring 2019. In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

MORE: All the signs that gave away Duchess Meghan's pregnancy

Loading the player...

They added: "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." The royal couple, who married in May, arrived in Sydney on Monday morning ahead of a 16-day tour which will take place in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. They have a packed itinerary with more than 70 engagements over the course of 16 days.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.