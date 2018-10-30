Kate Middleton reveals the one thing she tells her children – and it's adorable! What a lovely mum!

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about one very important lesson she tells her young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby son Prince Louis – and it doesn’t cost a penny! During her engagement to Basildon Sporting Centre on Tuesday, Kate spoke out about the importance of affection, and how "hugs are very important," after she was greeted by one fan, Janet Emery. Janet went over to hug the Duchess as she came to greet her, and as Kate hugged her back, she told her: "Hugs are very important. That's what I tell my children." Kate and husband Prince William were visiting the Royal Foundation's Coach Core programme in Essex, which provides sporting activities for people with learning difficulties, mental health problems and physical disabilities to help them boost their life skills.

Kate is a hands-on mum, and was memorably pictured in the summer looking happy and relaxed as she ran around after George and Charlotte at a charity polo match. Kate has also spoken out about her love of spending time with her children, which includes hunting for spiders, making pizza dough and playing outside. The Duchess revealed how she cherished such "simple family moments" in an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in May, which had been organised by Together for Short Lives. Kate shared: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

The Cambridges minus Louis were last seen out together at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, where George and Charlotte played important roles as pageboy and bridesmaid as their proud parents watched on. William and Kate were also pictured last week with Louis, who accompanied them to London as they attended the Queen's state banquet. While Louis was too young to go to the event himself, it is thought that he was looked after during the evening by his grandmother, Carole Middleton or a royal nanny. His elder siblings, meanwhile, remained at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their nanny.

