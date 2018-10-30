Sarah Ferguson returns to work after Princess Eugenie's wedding for this very special cause The mum-of-two paid a visit to children's hospice, Julia's House, following her daughter's wedding

Sarah Ferguson has kept a low profile since her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding at the beginning of the month, but on Tuesday it was back to work as usual for the kind-hearted Duchess. The mum-of-two paid a visit to children's hospice, Julia's House, to meet some of the families. Sarah even read one of her own books to the children there, all of whom are suffering from life-limiting conditions. Photos posted on Sarah's Instagram from her visit included one of her with some of the children icing a cake at a table, and another of sitting around chatting to the staff there.

Sarah Ferguson got stuck in icing a cake with some of the children at Julia's House

Next to the photos, Sarah wrote: "@juliashousechildrenshospice is a sanctuary of harmony and joy. To see the smiles of the children and the support given to the families, siblings included, is an embrace of goodness. Such a relief and support for families and children with life limiting conditions #juliashouse." Julia's House also posted a photo of Sarah on Instagram ahead of her visit to share their excitement. The post read: "We’re so excited to welcome Sarah, Duchess of York to our Devizes hospice tomorrow, she will be meeting some of our families and reading one of her own books to our children. Tune in to our social media channels for live coverage throughout the day! @sarahferguson15."

Sarah spent time talking to the staff at the children's hospice

Sarah is known for her incredible humanitarian work, and is patron for many charities. It was also recently revealed that she had helped the parents of a girl who died after an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger sandwich. Sarah met Nadim and Tanya Edna-Laperouse during a flight back to Britain from France, where the grieving couple were bringing their daughter Natasha's body back home. Sarah spoke about the encounter to The Evening Standard, recalling seeing the parents and noticing how unhappy they were. Sarah then went over to them and found out what had happened, and later was a massive support to them.

At the beginning of the month, Sarah was one very proud mum when she saw her youngest daughter Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank. Siting in the front pew at St George's Chapel with ex-husband Prince Andrew and daughter Princess Beatrice, Sarah was on hand to help ensure that her daughter's day went smoothly, and at the end of the ceremony, she was seen comically sighing with relief. A guest told reporters including HELLO! after the wedding that Sarah was the driving force of the big day. "She has put everything together today and everything into it," they said.

