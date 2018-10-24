Kate Middleton spotted returning to Norfolk by helicopter with baby Prince Louis They jetted into London on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a swift return to her country home in Norfolk with her husband Prince William and their baby boy Prince Louis. Kate was spotted boarding a helicopter in the grounds of Kensington Palace on Wednesday afternoon, preparing to return to Anmer Hall where her two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are spending the half-term break.

The doting mum carried an overnight bag over her shoulder and six-month-old Louis in her arms, while William walked beside them, also carrying a holdall. Royal fan Christin Zi shared the footage taken by a passer-by on Twitter. Close-up shots revealed Kate was wearing a blue dress, flat shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

Kate and baby Louis were spotted boarding a helicopter

William and Kate had flown into London the day before to attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held for the visiting Dutch royals, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The couple spent the evening at the formal dinner, dressed to the nines in their most formal attire.

Kate looked radiant in a blue Alexander McQueen gown, which showed off her trim figure, but the main focus of her look was her stunning Lover's Knot tiara. She also had the Royal Family Order brooch pinned to her chest – a personal gift from the Queen that is given to female royal family members. Other royals who attended the banquet hosted by Her Majesty included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate only stayed in London for the night and travelled with their baby son Louis, who was too young to leave behind in Norfolk. George, five, and Charlotte, three, will have stayed at Anmer Hall with their nanny; the children are on their half-term break and will return to nursery and school next week.

