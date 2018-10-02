Kate Middleton reveals what she loves doing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'for hours' The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Forest School in Paddington

While many people have a phobia of them, the Duchess of Cambridge proved that her young children are fearless as she revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte love spiders. Kate was visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington when she told teachers that she hunts for spiders "for hours" with her elder children. Baby Prince Louis, who is only five months old, is understandably too young to join in the fun.

During her visit, Kate helped children search for spiders and other "mini beasts" in the garden. "Hello, what are you doing here?" she asked the group. After the children said they were looking for animals and counting their legs, Kate continued: "Who has found a spider? Has anyone found a spider? You have – a big one or a little one?" "I'm going to find a snake," one little girl said, prompting the Duchess to smile.

Kate also helped the schoolchildren plant seeds, asking them if they enjoyed what they were doing. She helped fetch water from the tap and wasn't afraid to muck in as she bent down among the ivy and spotted a frog. Joining another group of children, the mother-of-three perched on a log and listened as the children were told a story about The Monkey Queen. She helped collect leaves as the kids made 'leaf crowns'. "Look I made this," one youngster said, showing Kate his creation. "It's so pretty, so pretty. Those leaves look like jewels. They are amazing," she said.

Kate helped the children make 'leaf crowns'

Kate was visiting the Forest School to see first-hand how inner-city children are given the opportunity to engage with and learn about nature. She spoke to parents and teachers and asked them about the impact being outdoors had on the children's mental and physical wellbeing.

Zoe Stroud, interim Head of Sayers Croft Forest School, showed Kate around, and said afterwards: "She was lovely. She really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love. They can spend hours out there. She really understands the value of being outdoors for children, especially those in cities whose schools and homes may not have open space and sometimes never had the chance to get their hands dirty. They just love it here."

The Duchess also listened to a story with the kids

The Duchess was carrying out her first official engagement following her maternity leave, and looked in high spirits as she bonded with the youngsters. Although dressed down for the outdoors engagement, Kate still managed to look chic in skinny jeans, a jumper and sports jacket. The Duchess also appeared to have had copper lowlights added to her hair, with a few inches chopped off.

