Princess Leonor of Asturias, 13, gives her first speech - see her proud parents look on The young princess did a great job!

Not every teenage girl celebrates her 13th birthday by making their first public speech in front of the whole watching world, but that's exactly how Princess Leonor of Asturias marked her milestone birthday on Wednesday. Princess Leonor - who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and therefore heir to the throne of Spain - made her first public address at an official event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's Constitution.Her father King Felipe was joined on stage by his daughter at the Cervantes Institute in Madrid while her mother Queen Letizia looked on proudly in the crowd. Felipe was also 13 when he read his first speech publicly 31 years ago in 1981. The Princess read out the first of the 169 articles of Spain's Carta Magna, which was approved by the Spanish Parliament on this day in 1978.

SEE: Video of Princesses Leonor's speech and her parents' reaction here

READ: King Felipe of Spain celebrates 50th birthday by giving daughter same honour as the Queen

Princess Leonor gives her speech

Leonor spoke confidently and happily, as her mother gave encouraging smiles and maintained eye contact throughout. After she finished the speech, Felipe kissed Leonor on the head for a tender moment. She wore a long-sleeved teal dress with a peter pan collar and pleated detail around the waist, coupled with a pair of sweet Mary Jane style flat shoes. She has received praise on Twitter, with one fan writing: "Well done to Leonor, a pretty daunting way to spend your birthday but she nailed public speaking," while another said: "Leonor’s very first speech!! Look at her mom's face at the end! And the sweet kiss from dad!"

READ: Kate Middleton reveals the one thing she tells her children – and it's adorable!

King Felipe proudly kisses his daughter after her speech

This special speech came just less than a year since she was awarded one of Spain’s most prestigious honours, the Order of the Golden Fleece, in January when she was just 12 years old. This was a symbolic step in the young princess’s journey to one day becoming Queen. Her father awarded her the honour and delivered a speech to her, saying: "I know it may seem like you have lots of challenges and responsibilities to face, all important and difficult, but know that you have the support of many people who want the best for Spain, for the crown, and for you."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.