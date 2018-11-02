How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle escaped security and press to take intimate picture in New Zealand The royal couple delighted fans with intimate picture on Thursday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted fans the world over on Thursday when they released a very intimate and private picture from their royal tour on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The snap wasn't a scenic or landscape one, as one would imagine, but rather a stunning photograph of pregnant Meghan cradling her baby bump in the middle of the Whakarewarewa forest. Absolutely breathtaking!

So how exactly did the couple manage to escape the royal press pack and all the photographers that have accompanied them on every single royal tour engagement? Well, royal reporter Omid Scobie, who was at that very engagement with the royal couple acting as the pool reporter, has revealed exactly how it happened.

Prince Harry took this picture of Meghan Markle on the last day of their royal tour

"At the end of our last tour engagement, Harry and Meghan walked ahead of their team, security and myself (who was the pool reporter). We were in the beautiful Whakarewarewa Forest and they wanted a moment to themselves. This photo, taken by Harry, was the result of that moment…," he said.

And for those fans wondering what camera the Prince used to capture such a perfect shot, well you'll be surprised to hear that the couple both have iPhones, and Harry used his on this very occasion.

It's not the first picture the couple have taken themselves during their tour and shared with their nearly seven million Instagram followers. Meghan was the first one to show off her photography skills, photographing Prince Harry rehearsing his Invictus Games Closing Ceremony speech in Sydney last week.

Meghan Markle showed off her photography skill by taking this picture of her husband ahead of the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Days later, it was Prince Harry's turn. Prince Charles' son captured and shared a gorgeous scenic photograph taken on their way to Abel Tasman National Park on a helicopter. The snap showed off a stunning lake and mountains. "Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park," the Instagram caption read, using the American spelling for 'traveling' which suggests Meghan may have helped with it.

We can't wait for them to share more in the future!