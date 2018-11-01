Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's next joint outing revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just finished their royal tour

The Fab Four are set for a reunion next week. HELLO! has learnt that Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to join Prince William and Kate at the Festival of Remembrance Service on the evening of Saturday 10 November. This will be a very important milestone for newlywed Harry, who will be making his debut at the Royal British Legion event. Harry has never attended before despite having served in the army for ten years.

The Royal Albert Hall event, which will be presented by Huw Edwards, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. This year is particularly poignant as it marks 100 years since the First World War ended. The festival is also an opportunity for the Royal British Legion to say thank you to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world. In past years, Spice Girl Mel C, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Birdy have provided entertainment.

Kate has attended the Festival of Remembrance Service for the past three years

William and Kate, both 36, make regular appearances at the festival; they have been guests of honour for the past three years. Other royals who have attended include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex – and many off those are expected to show their support again this year and be seated in the royal box.

The royals usually step out in full force

The royals have had a busy schedule this autumn. Not only have they gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in mid-October, but Harry and Meghan have just wrapped up a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand – their first long-haul trip as a married couple. Kate, meanwhile, made a return to royal duties this autumn following her maternity leave with baby Prince Louis.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan arrive at royal wedding:

The last time the Fab Four carried out an official engagement together was in July when they attended a service at Westminster Abbey to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force. Kate and Meghan were dressed to the nines in elegant frocks, while William and Harry paid their respects in military uniform. The royals then joined the rest of the family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, from where they watched an RAF flypast.

