See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's beautiful thank you card following royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been left "overwhelmed" after they were inundated with thousands of cards congratulating them on their wedding. The royal couple, who married on 12 October, thanked their well-wishers by sending a lovely card featuring a beautiful picture with their young bridal party from the big day, taken by official wedding photographer Alex Bramall. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life," the handwritten note read.

The official wedding pictures were taken by British photographer Alex Bramall

"We are completely over-whelmed with happiness," the message concluded alongside the newlyweds' signatures. Royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the Instagram handle @loopycrown3, shared a photo of the sweet card on Instagram. Speaking to HELLO! about his collection of royal cards, Bradley previously said: "I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016... Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe." Bradley added: "Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply. They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards."

The second royal wedding took place last month at St. George's Chapel in Windsor; both Eugenie and Jack said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 850 people. Just a few days later, Eugenie was quick to thank everyone for their lovely messages. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," she wrote.

