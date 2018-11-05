Prince William to be godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby? There will be another royal baby born in the spring!

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby on the way, royal fans are already getting excited for their arrival in the spring. And there has already been talk surrounding the godparents of the future royal – with many royal fans wondering whether Prince William – who was best man to Harry at his wedding in May – will be picked for the role. And while the brothers are extremely close, it is thought that if they follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's footsteps, then they won't be choosing William as a godfather, something royal blogger Tea Time with the Cambridges believes to be the case. Talking to HELLO!, they said: "If Harry and Meghan take the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's lead in not choosing siblings as godparents for their children then I don't think William will be chosen as godfather. I believe William and Catherine's thought process when it came to their children's godparents was to choose close friends and family who would be in their lives but not as much as the baby's uncle or aunt. This would give the baby a larger support system. But it's also not unheard of for siblings to be chosen as godparents. For example, Prince Andrew is Prince Harry and Zara Tindall's godfather. Ultimately, it is just a waiting game to see how Harry and Meghan decide to choose their child's godparents."

It is likely that Prince William won't be the godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

Harry is godfather to many of his friend's children, including his bridesmaids Florence van Custem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, while Meghan herself is a godmother to best friend Jessica Mulroney's children – Ivy, four, and seven-year-old twins Brian and John. As well as the possible godparents, royal fans have also been taking to guess the name of the baby. "The early favourites are Victoria, 15/2, and James, 9/1, after a smattering of bets landed straight after this morning's announcement, while Diana, like with William and Kate's baby betting down the years, is also popular at 12/1," Betway spokesperson Alan Alger said.

Harry and Meghan's baby is due in the spring

During their recent royal tour, parents-to-be Harry and Meghan received many gifts from well-wishers, and showcased their maternal sides while meeting many babies and children during walkabouts. Harry also sweetly revealed the nickname he has for their unborn child, proudly referring to is as "our little bump."

Harry and Meghan announced their baby news on the day they arrived in Australia at the start of their tour. In the official announcement, the palace stated that the baby is due in spring 2019 but HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has predicted he or she will be born in April. She tweeted: "By my calculations, the baby is due in late April. 16 is a good day to be born." This would mean Harry and Meghan would welcome their first child around the same time as the Queen's birthday, which falls on 21 April.

