Doria Ragland invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family in Sandringham This will be lovely!

With Christmas around the corner, everyone is already making their plans for the big day – including the Royal Family! Like every year, the Queen invites everyone to Sandringham, and it looks like there will be another seat at the table this December! It has been reported by The Express that the monarch has invited the Duchess of Sussex's mum, Doria Ragland, to spend Christmas with them in the UK - which will be the last before Prince Harry and Meghan's baby is born. Doria already has met the Royal Family during her visit to the UK in May, when she attended her daughter's big day.A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has been contacted by HELLO! but declined to comment.

Doria Ragland is reported to be going to Sandringham this Christmas

Doria has also previously gone for tea with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the royal wedding, and also got on well with Prince Charles on the big day itself. The future King went out of his way to make the mother-of-the-bride feel welcome, and chatted to Doria as they stood outside St George's Chapel following the wedding ceremony. He then led both Doria and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps, with each woman linking their arm through his as they exited the venue.

Doria supported Meghan at her first solo project in September

Meghan is extremely close to her mum, and was invited to accompany her to her first solo charity project in September. Doria arrived with Meghan and Prince Harry to celebrate the book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, that Meghan had worked on with the women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. In her foreword, Meghan, 37, spoke about how much her mother's cooking made an impact on her life. "One of my own favourite meals is collard greens, black-eyed peas cornbread - a meal I would look forward to throughout my childhood" Meghan said. "During my time at university in Chicago I would wait with bated breath to return to LA for the winter break and have a bowl of my mother's gumbo."

