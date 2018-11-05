Prince Harry reveals he was picked on at school – find out why He spoke in an upcoming documentary

Prince Harry has opened up about his childhood as a young Prince, revealing that he used to get picked on by his peers for one particular reason. Speaking in the upcoming documentary Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70, he said: "I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for just picking up rubbish." Both he and Prince William reveal in the programme that Prince Charles' passion for the environment spans many years, and that he would often take his sons out litter-picking – though it sounds like their fellow students didn't approve!

Harry opened up about his childhood in the documentary

The 60-minute film - made to mark Charles' landmark 70th birthday – was produced over the last 12 months, and sees both William and Harry talk about their father's influence on them, as well as an interview with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Sweetly, Prince Harry also reveals in the programme that he still refers to his late mother in a very sentimental way – adorably referring to Princess Diana as "Mummy". He says of his parents: "He's done an amazing job. And without telling us what we should be doing or the direction we should go in, he's just let us learn from the nature of the job, learning from him, learning from Mummy."

Both Harry and William will speak about their father's influence in the film

Prince William also describes what their holidays were like with Charles as teenagers: "He took us litter-picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him. And again, both of us thought, 'Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags."

BBC One's Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70 will air on Thursday at 9pm. Birthday celebrations have been taking place over the last few months for the Prince, who celebrates his 70th year on 14 November. It was recently revealed that there will be a state reception and dinner on his special day at Buckingham Palace – with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark amongst the royals in attendance.