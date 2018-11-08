Prince William reveals he's trying to persuade Prince George to watch this classic show Prince William really wants George to watch this show! Prince William has opened up about his relationship with his

Prince William has opened up about his relationship with his eldest son, Prince George, and admitted that he is trying to convince him to watch the 1981 classic cartoon Danger Mouse with him. The Prince told this to the show's creator Brian Cosgrove, who received an OBE at Buckingham Palace for his services to the UK's animation industry on Wednesday. Chatting about their conversation as he was presented with the medal, Brian said: "He said, 'I grew up on them, you did Wind of the Willows, didn't you?' and I said, 'Yes, I did', and he said, 'Wonderful'."

Prince William wants George to watch Danger Mouse

He continued: "I said that it was a pleasure meeting him and he said that it was a pleasure to meet me too. It's quite surreal. [William] told me he was trying to get his son George into [the show] but they're not on at the moment, the series we did, they sold it to Canada. I said, 'You'd have to go to Canada to watch it!'" The cartoon follows the adventures of a mouse who is a secret agent, and undergoes mission with the help of his hamster assistant, Penfold.

The 84-year-old animator continued: "It's 30, 40 years ago since we made them, so for people to still know them. it really is quite touching. I'm not quite sure what one expects, to come down and do something like this. My wife and I spent quite a lot of time saying, 'I wish it was over', because of the nervousness of it." Emma Thompson was also at the palace on Wednesday, and received a Damehood from the Prince. Speaking about the special moment, she said: "I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!"

