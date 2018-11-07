See Prince William's sweet reaction when Emma Thompson tries to steal a kiss from him The Love Actually star was joined by her family on the special occasion

Emma Thompson has revealed that she shared a cheeky exchange with the Duke of Cambridge upon receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The 59-year-old, who collected the prestigious accolade in recognition of her services to drama, said she and Prince William "sniggered" at each other when she asked for a kiss. "I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," the star confessed. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!"

Emma Thompson received her damehood from Prince William

She added "If you're first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'." Speaking about her friendship with both Prince William and Prince Harry, the actress continued: "It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad, it's a very lovely feeling."

Dame Emma was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in June for her services to drama. The star wore a teal-coloured Stella McCartney trouser suit with a coordinating top for the occasion, which featured black lapels and buttons. Of her award, the Nanny McPhee actress shared: "I'm very outspoken, politically, I'm a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate, so good for them, because the establishment need more people who can speak up for those things." Meanwhile, Emma is as busy as ever with a new film in the pipeline. The actress is to star in How to Build a Girl playing a music magazine editor who employs rock music critic 'Dolly Wilde' in the early 1990s.