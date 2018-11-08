Prince William and Kate Middleton will be at a hostel next week – here's why The royal couple will be seen out a lot over the next few days

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to embark on a new joint engagement on Wednesday to visit South Yorkshire. There, they will be officially opening McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre, before going on to Barnsley's local Centrepoint hostel. Prince William has been the Patron of Centrepoint since 2005, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the pair will meet young people who are being supported by the charity. The hostel supports over 60 homeless young people from the local area every day, and helps get them back into education and employment, During their time at the hostel, William and Kate will help to prepare lunch in the kitchen for the residents. Centrepoint has recently opened the Andy Norman Learning Hub, which helps to provide resources for young people who are at risk of homelessness. After chatting with those benefiting from the service, Kate and William will officially open it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting a Centrepoint hostel next week

Royal fans can expect to see William and Kate a lot over the next few days. On Thursday evening, the pair will attend the Tusk Conservation Awards in London. The Duke has been royal patron of Tusk since 2005, and will present three awards on the evening before delivering a speech. The royal couple will also meet the award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors during a reception on the evening. The pair will then attend the Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday evening, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Royal British Legion event is set to be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, and is one both William and Kate have attended on several occasions. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been guests of honour at the service for the past three years, while other royals who have attended include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

On Sunday, meanwhile, the royal couple will attend the annual Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph. Other members of the royal family attending will include Prince Charles – who is set to lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen, while an Equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of Prince Philip. That evening, Prince William and Kate will return to their wedding venue – Westminster Abbey – to attend a service marking the Centenary of the Armistice. The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan will also attend the service, along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

