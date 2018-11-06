Revealed: The picture Prince William sent well-wishers in honour of his 36th birthday Prince William celebrated his 36th birthday in June

The Duke of Cambridge has thanked his well-wishers for sending him a note in honour of his 36th birthday in June. The sweet thank you card was accompanied by a portrait of Prince William, which was taken last year by GQ photographer Norman Jean Roy. "The Duke of Cambridge was touched that you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of his 36th birthday," the message read. "It was really thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

Prince William sent this thank you card for his 36th birthday

This year's occasion was a very special one for William as he marked the celebration with his baby son, Prince Louis, for the first time. Royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the Instagram handle @loopycrown3, shared a photo of the sweet card on Instagram. He previously talked to HELLO! about his collection of royal cards, saying: "I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016... Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe."

Bradley added: "Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply. They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards." The post came just moments before he shared Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's beautiful thank you card following their royal wedding.

The royals regularly send thank you cards to fans who have written to them, whether it's a birthday card, a congratulatory card or a simple hello. Earlier this year, William and Kate sent a gorgeous family portrait to fans who have corresponded with them over the past year - and it featured their two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Royal fan Sara, who goes by the handle @Irishsara1980 on Twitter, shared a photo of the reply she received from Kensington Palace, which included a letter and the beautiful picture.

