Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's aides apologise for late reply following royal wedding Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on 19 May

Shortly after their May nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they were "overwhelmed" by all the kind cards and letters they have received. However, six months on from the royal wedding, well-wishers are still being sent their replies - with the Palace apologising for delay. In a post shared on royal blog Gert's Royals, Claudia Spens - who is head of the Correspondence Section at Clarence House - has been sending royal fans a separate note to explain the delay as well as thanking those who sent a kind donation to one of the charities Prince Harry and Meghan requested to donate in lieu of sending a gift.

Prince Harry and Meghan are still sending thank you notes following their wedding

The letter read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to thank you for your letter of 24th May and I must apologise for the delay in responding to you. As I am sure you can imagine, this has been a particularly busy time for this office and we have, consequently, been unable to reply as quickly as we should have liked to." The message continued: "It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did and Their Royal Highnesses were immensely touches by your generous words of support. The Duke and Duchess were heartened to learn of the charitable donation you made to the Myna Mahila Foundation in their honour; this was most thoughtful and commendable of you and Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful."

Explaining why the royal couple – who are expecting their first child in Spring 2019 – were unable to respond personally, Ms Spens added: "Although unable to reply to you personally, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to send you their warmest thanks for your letter and their very best wishes." Prince Harry and Meghan has thanked those who had given them a card by sending a lovely card featuring a beautiful black and white picture from the day, taken by official wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did," the message read. "It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

