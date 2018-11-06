Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing this for the first time this weekend It's been a special year for Prince Harry and Meghan

Following their whirlwind 16-day tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to undertake their next set of engagements. This week, in honour of Remembrance Day and the Armistice Centenary, the royal couple - who are expecting their first baby together - will join senior members of the royal family to mark the end of the First World War. And on Saturday evening, this will be the first time Prince Harry and of course his wife Meghan will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They will join the Queen, Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall as well as Prince William and Kate. Other royals in attendance will include the Duke of York, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The next day on Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan will pay their respects at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. It is likely that Meghan will join the Queen to view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building. In the evening, the royals will then attend a Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

This week marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan are reunited with their family following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. A day after the celebrations, the parents-to-be jetted off to Australia for their first overseas royal tour, which has seen them travel the country as well as Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. It was on the eve of their tour that the couple – who married in May – announced the news that they are expecting their first child in the spring.

At the time Kensington Palace released a statement, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

