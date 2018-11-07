This is the secret picture Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent to important dignitaries Remember this photo from Buckingham Palace?

The secret picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which was seen on display at Buckingham Palace has now been fully unveiled. During their whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan - who are expecting their first child in Spring 2019 - handed the beautiful photograph to all the dignitaries they met during their travels. In a post shared on Twitter, the framed photograph could be seen taking pride of place inside the Government House in Wellington.

In May, HELLO! first spotted the picture of the newlyweds; the portrait was placed on a table in the palace as the Queen welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, for a private audience. The framed image shows Prince Harry and Meghan standing posing together. While Harry is dressed in a smart blue suit, his wife was wearing a pale blue fitted number - believed to be by designer Roland Mouret. It is not clear when the image was taken, but it is likely to have been an official portrait taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot in early December.

Meanwhile, this week will mark the first time Prince Harry and Meghan are reunited with their family following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. A day after the celebrations, the parents-to-be jetted off to Australia for their first overseas royal tour. It was on the eve of their tour that the couple – who married in May – announced the news that they are expecting their first child in the spring.

At the time Kensington Palace released a statement, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

