Clarence House include iconic Princess Diana photograph in 70th birthday tribute to Prince Charles This is beautiful…

Clarence House have included a beautiful family photograph of Princess Diana in their birthday tribute to Prince Charles on Twitter. The Prince of Wales celebrates his 70th birthday on Wednesday, and he and the Duchess of Cornwall's official account posted a sweet montage of pictures to mark the occasion. Amongst many snaps of Charles with wife Camilla, enjoying his passion for sport and spending time with his beloved family, one poignant photo of Charles and Diana with their young children also appears.

Image: Twitter @ClarenceHouse

The video was simply captioned: "Happy 70th birthday to HRH The Prince of Wales," gaining many retweets and comments from royal fans in a matter of hours. One follower wrote: "What a wonderful selection of photos, thank you! Happy Birthday Sir - thank you for all your work helping others, enjoy your special day!" while another said: "Very nice to see all family members… Happy birthday #PrinceCharles70 cheers from Australia."

MORE: Prince William reveals how Prince Charles has inspired the way he raises his own children

Loading the player...

The palace also released a couple of official photographs to mark the Prince's birthday, showing Charles happily posing with Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the future king takes centre stage in the snaps, the smallest members of the royal family certainly manage to share some of the spotlight! Prince Louis, who was four months old at the time of the photoshoot, is utterly adorable as he giggles at the camera, looking sweet in blue shorts and a white shirt.

Happy 70th birthday to HRH The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/xmiPV4K7w4 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) 14 November 2018

Prince William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the picture of cuteness, too, with five-year-old George sitting on his granddad's lap, while Charlotte takes a seat next to Camilla. Behind her, Meghan is elegant in a black-and-white dress. The Duchess of Sussex will have been a few weeks pregnant at the time of the photos, sweetly keeping the news to herself and her husband. Prince Charles will also celebrate with a lavish royal dinner at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

MORE: Prince Charles' cutest quotes about being a grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis