Pregnant Meghan Markle carries grown-up Archie over growing baby bump in new pictures The 38-year-old will welcome a daughter this summer

Meghan Markle and her son Archie have been pictured in Los Angeles for the first time since Prince Harry arrived back after attending Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor.

The mother-and-son duo were dressed casually during their walk, with pregnant Meghan wearing Madewell maternity jeans, Valentino mules, a Cuyana coat, and a $25 face mask by Rothy's.

In the photos published by Page Six, Archie, who will turn two in May, could be seen wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a beanie, and an adorable green backpack, whilst mum Meghan carried his space-themed lunchbox.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their baby's gender

It's the first time the 39-year-old has been pictured since her and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they spoke about life within The Firm but also revealed they are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Following the exciting announcement which was watched all over the world, Harry confessed that it will be "amazing" to have one child of each gender, as well as their two dogs.

After Oprah pressed to find out if they intended on expanding their family further, the Duke and Duchess affirmed that a family of four was perfect.

Archie will turn two next month

Their daughter will be a younger sibling to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on 6 May 2019.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first confirmed that the pair were pregnant with a statement reading: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family were said to be delighted and to wish them well.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black and white photograph of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradled her baby bump.