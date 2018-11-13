Prince Charles poses with all grandchildren and daughters-in-law in very relaxed birthday portraits We love these family photos!

Prince Charles has starred in a beautiful set of family portraits, which have been released ahead of his milestone 70th birthday on Wednesday. In the two photos, the future King is joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photos are absolutely gorgeous, and while Charles takes centre stage, sitting on a bench in the gardens of his London home, Clarence House, the tiniest members of the royal family manage to share some of the spotlight. Prince Louis, who was four months old at the time of the photoshoot, is utterly adorable as he giggles at the camera, looking sweet in blue shorts and a white shirt.

The royals posed to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday

The baby boy is carried by his proud mum Kate, who is ultra-chic in her navy polka-dot dress. The Alessandra Rich midi number, which retailed for £1,225 before it sold out, was also famously worn by Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, at the royal wedding in May. Kate also wears the dress in the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired last week.

Prince William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the picture of cuteness, with the five-year-old boy sitting on his granddad's lap, while Charlotte takes a seat next to Camilla. Behind her, Meghan is elegant in a black-and-white dress. The Duchess of Sussex will have been a few weeks pregnant at the time of the photos, sweetly keeping the news to herself and her husband Harry.

The official portraits were taken on 5 September in the gardens of Clarence House. Royal photographer Chris Jackson – the man behind Prince George's fifth birthday portraits and the Cambridges' official Christmas photo last year – was once again given the honour of working with the royals.

