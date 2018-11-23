Prince Charles suggests names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Could they break with tradition?

Prince Charles has hinted at the name the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could choose for the royal baby – and it would be a big break from tradition! The Prince of Wales opened up about potential names for the couple’s firstborn during a visit to Australia House on Thursday, revealing Prince Harry and Meghan had been given plenty of suggestions during their royal tour in October.

Watched by the Duchess of Cornwall, he told the guests at the central London event: "Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby. Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist."

Prince Charles hinted Prince Harry and Meghan could choose an Australian name for their baby

Charles added: "But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les." He was referring to comedian Barry Humphries, who was among the guests and is known for his stage and television alter egos of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

If indeed Prince Harry and Meghan did opt for a name like Kylie or Shane for their baby, it would be a big break from tradition. The royal couple are expected to opt for a strong royal name, just like other family members have before them, including Prince William and Kate, who named their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The couple are expecting their first child in spring 2019

Recent research conducted by Expedia revealed the most popular royal names since Queen Victoria’s reign, finding that Albert is the most common name for a boy, while Victoria is the most popular girls’ name. However, it appears Meghan has less traditional tastes. When the former Suits star ran her lifestyle blog The Tig, she wrote that one of her favourite baby names is Grey, which could work for both a boy or a girl.

