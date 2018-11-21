Prince Charles sent the sweetest thank you note following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby announcement Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in Spring 2019

With another grandchild on the way, Prince Charles has taken the time to thank royal fans for their well-wishers following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby announcement. Royal blog account, called Crown Replies, shared the lovely note the heir to the throne sent after receiving various congratulatory cards. The message from Clarence House read: "The Prince of Wales asked me to thank you for your recent letter, which you have sent following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child."

The note concluded: "His Royal Highness is grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did, he was touched by your kind words of support and has asked me to send you his warmest thanks and very best wishes." Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan - who tied the knot inside St George's Chapel in Windsor in May - announced the happy news that they are expecting their first baby.

At the time Kensington Palace released a statement, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Meanwhile, Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was recently touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with his children – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He's the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible." Prince Charles will welcome this fourth grandchild in Spring 2019.

