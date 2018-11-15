The most popular royal baby name revealed – will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be inspired? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby in the spring

The most popular royal names since Queen Victoria's reign have been revealed – and the moniker in top place might surprise you! Research conducted by Expedia has found that Albert is the most common name for a boy, with 12 British male royals bearing the name. Some of the most notable Alberts in history include Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who lived from 1819 to 1861. Together the couple had nine children. Victoria's heir was her eldest son King Edward VII, who was born Albert Edward. Scroll down for the full list.

In second place is George (ten male royals have this name), followed by Charles, Edward, Christian, Frederick and Louis. Prince William and Kate's son Prince George, five, shares his name with his great-great-grandfather King George VI, the Queen's father. Six King Georges have worn the crown.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child in the spring

In terms of girls' names, the most popular moniker is Victoria, with nine female royals bearing the name. It is a clear tribute to Queen Victoria, who inherited the throne at the age of 18 until her death in 1901, aged 81. The name Victoria is followed by Mary in second place, Louise in third, Alexandra in fourth, Elizabeth in fifth and Alice in sixth.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their baby in the spring, and it's likely the couple will choose a strong royal name for their firstborn, just like other royal couples have done before them. Prince William and Kate went down the very traditional route, choosing to name their three children Prince George Alexander Louis, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

Prince William and Kate chose another traditional name for their third child, Prince Louis

Kensington Palace revealed Meghan's exciting baby news in October, although it's thought the Duchess is further along in her pregnancy. Her due date is slated for the end of March or beginning of April, with Harry previously hinting during the royal tour of Australasia that he would love to have a girl.

10 facts about royal baby births:

Most popular royal male names

1. Albert, 12 royals with this name

2. George, 10

3. Charles, 8

4. Edward, 7

5. Christian, 5

6. Frederick, 5

7. Louis, 5

8. Arthur, 5

9. William, 4

10. Henry, 4

Most popular royal female names

1. Victoria, 9 royals with this name

2. Mary, 7

3. Louise, 6

4. Alexandra, 6

5. Elizabeth, 5

6. Alice, 4

7. Margaret, 3

8. Charlotte, 3

9. Augusta, 2

10. Helena, 2

