Prince Harry reveals how he asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the moment he asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle at their royal wedding, after her father Thomas Markle was unable to attend. Prince Harry revealed that his dad immediately said yes when asked to carry out the important role in their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel on 19 May.

Paying tribute to his dad for the new BBC documentary celebrating Charles’ 70th birthday, Harry said: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said 'yes, of course, I'll do whatever Megan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

The 34-year-old was seen saying thank you to his father during the wedding ceremony, something which he said reflected how he had been raised. "I've been brought up well, you've gotta say thank you," Harry said. "Just because he's my father that doesn't mean I can just sort of go, 'OK, that's all, I'll take it from here'. Err, no! That is what I wanted to say but I was very grateful for him to be able to do that."

Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also touched by the sweet moment between father and son – which she only saw properly when she watched the wedding back on television. "I think that was very touching, sitting where I was, you couldn't hear what he said. But afterwards watching it on the television, I think... it was a lovely gesture,” Camilla said.

Charles and Camilla are said to have struck up a good relationship with their new daughter-in-law, and their bond is only set to get closer in the next year following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together in spring 2019. The Prince of Wales expressed his excitement after the couple shared their pregnancy announcement, but has since shared his fears that his new grandchild – and the youngest generation of his family – will grow up in a "completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world" unless action is taken on a number of environmental issues.

