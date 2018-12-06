These were Prince George's proud words to Prince William before he flew to Cyprus How adorable!

Prince George had some adorably proud words for his dad Prince William before his trip to Cyprus on Tuesday! The dad of three spoke to RAF crew members during his engagement, revealing that George had told him that he preferred helicopters over the more glamorous jets like Typhoons – which fly from the base he was visiting. "George said to me this morning, 'Where are you going daddy?' and I said, 'I’m going to see some pilots who fly fast jets',” William said. Laughing, he added: "George said, 'if you see a see a helicopter take a picture for me'."

William made the comments while chatting to servicemen in Cyprus

The Prince, who was a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and also served with the Royal Air Force, was even reunited with some of his former colleagues in Cyprus. Sat a few seats away from William were flight sergeant David Sheppard, 48, and Sergeant Dickie Myers, 32, who were part of the RAF Search and Rescue crews at RAF Valley on Anglesey when the royal flew rescue missions from the base.

Sgt Myers, a winchman, who is now based on RAF Akrotiri, said: "He joked about my tatty badge and said I hadn’t lost any weight - I’d put some on - his banter is top notch."

Sweet George is obviously proud of his dad!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their special day trip on Wednesday after holding a Christmas party for military families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday – the following day's events saw them meet with the men and women who are separated from their loved ones over the festive period, and bring them some Christmas gifts.

William praised the efforts of Britain's Armed Forces during a speech at the engagement. "You don't seek praise for your contribution. It's not about credit or recognition - for you, it's just about service. But as we approach Christmas, Catherine and I feel strongly that praise for your work and recognition of your sacrifices is exactly what is due to you all."