Why Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Christmas party Where were the young royals?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their caring sides at the spectacular Christmas party they threw at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The celebration was in honour of the families of RAF personnel who are facing Christmas without their loved ones. Over 200 partners, children and parents of service men and women enjoyed a day of activities at Kensington Palace including chocolate truffle making, Christmas card decorating and party games. However, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were noticeably absent from the festivities.

As an ex-RAF family, the cause is close to the Cambridges' hearts

George, five, and Charlotte, three, have in the past put on an adorable display at a few similar events, such as when they joined their parents for a garden party for military families during their official tour of Canada, so guests may well have been looking forward to meeting the young royals. Father-of-three William was quizzed during the festive engagement as to why he had not brought his children with him - and any parent can relate to his answer! When a female guest asked him the cheeky question, William replied: "Because I can't do this and look after the children."

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate host Christmas party for military families – all the photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and William greet families at Kensington Palace

Kate and William were in their element as they joined in with the activities and mingled with families – Kate even briefly joined in with a snowball fight before thinking better of it. They were also entertained by musicians from the Honourable Artillery Company, who played Christmas carols. Kate, 36, also used the event to reflect on her time as a military wife when William was still serving in the RAF. She told the families: "Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation. As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve trained for."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.