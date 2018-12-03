How today marks a special milestone in Prince William and Kate Middleton's parenting journey Time has gone so fast!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the proud parents to three young children, and enjoy nothing more than spending time together as a family. And poignantly, six years ago today marked a special day in their parenting journey, as it was the day they announced to the world that Kate was expecting her first baby. On 3 December 2012, the couple released a statement via The Royal Family's social media page, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby." The announcement went on to say that the rest of the royal family were delighted with the news. The post also mentioned that Kate was suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum, which she unfortunately had during her three pregnancies.

Kate Middleton's pregnancy with Prince George was announced six years ago

Seven months after the announcement, Prince George was welcomed on 22 July 2013. The future King's arrival was highly anticipated, and at just one day old, baby George was introduced to the world for the first time in his mother's arms. Global press had been camping outside the street adjacent to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington weeks prior to George's arrival, along with a mass or royal fans. Proud dad William told the press: "He's got a pair of lungs on him, that's for sure. He's a big boy, he's quite heavy. We are still working on a name so we will have that as soon as we can." The couple announced shortly afterwards that their baby's full moniker would be Prince George Alexander Louis.

Proud parents Prince William and Kate with a newborn Prince George

Two years later, George was joined by his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, and earlier in the year he became a big brother for the second time when Prince Louis was born in April. The little boy has been protected by his parents who are keen for all their children to grow up with as normal a childhood as possible. However, on the occasions George has been pictured at public engagements and on special milestones – like his first day of school – royal watchers have enjoyed seeing him grow up.

This year, George's highlights have included being a page boy duties three times, a big brother and welcoming a cousin, with the arrival of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son Arthur in October. Next year, George will have another new cousin when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their baby.

