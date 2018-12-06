Meghan Markle just achieved something no other royal family member has Will she be tuning in?

The Duchess of Sussex may well be flattered to learn that she has inspired a musical comedy based on her life. The BBC has announced plans for a radio show looking at Meghan’s life and future, an honour that hasn’t previously been bestowed on any other member of the royal family.

Set to air on BBC Radio 4 on New Year’s Day, the 15-minute musical has been described as an "inspired celebration of Meghan Markle’s life to date" and is called The Sixth In Line To Be King and I. Taking heavy inspiration from Rodgers and Hammerstein, it is set to look back at Meghan’s life before meeting Prince Harry – including her acting role in Suits – as well as their exciting future together. The BBC say it will "look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring".

Pippa Evans will play Meghan, while Richie Webb and Dave Lamb have also been cast in the short production, which is one of two episodes of the 15 Minute Musicals series.

Of course, given her career as an actress, Meghan is a big fan of the arts and musical theatre, and joined Prince Harry for a trip to see West End show Hamilton in August. The couple also made their first joint outing to the Royal Variety Show in November, where they were entertained by acts including Take That and George Ezra – as well as performers from Hamilton once again.

The Duchess has also been using her new platform to highlight the importance of education, and met with university leaders on Wednesday to discuss how to build a better world through higher education. It has been a busy few days for the mum-to-be; not only did she speak at a charity carol service on Tuesday, she also met up with Michelle Obama during her visit to London on Monday to discuss their many shared passions such as empowering women and boosting girls’ education.

