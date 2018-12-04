CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama just held the ultimate power meeting We can just picture these two being the best of friends

What we'd do to be flies on this wall at this event! Meghan Markle Meghan Markle stepped out on Monday night to spend time with a close friend of hers and Prince Harry – Michelle Obama. The pregnant Duchess held a private "power meeting" with the former US First Lady at the Royal Festival Hall, where Michelle was promoting her new book and delivering an inspiring talk. According to the Evening Standard, the pair used the time to discuss their many shared causes such as empowering women and boosting girls' education, and we bet these two incredible ladies got on like a house on fire.

Michelle was in London to deliver a talk with writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A friend who was at the event told the paper that Meghan "had a long private audience with Michelle. They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities. They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes such as girls' education." They also said the two women had formed a strong bond "and planned to stay in contact". Kensington Palace also confirmed to HELLO! that Meghan attended Michelle's talk "in a private capacity" and that "they had a conversation after the event took place".

Michelle is currently promoting her highly-anticipated memoir, Becoming. She revealed her fondness for Meghan in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping magazine and also offered some words of advice to the 37-year-old. She said: "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot." She added: "So my biggest pieces of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work."

The women's husbands, Prince Harry and Barack Obama, are already known to be on close terms. They spent time together when Harry visited America to promote the Invictus Games in 2015, and the 33-year-old also interviewed the former president when he was guest editor of Radio 4's Today programme.

